Come Rain, Come Shine I Will Vote Nana- Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has started a campaign for Akufo Addo to be retained as President of Ghana in the upcoming 2020 general elections on December 7.

The award winning actor had earlier said it would be an insult to Ghanaians to vote opposition leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, back to power four years after he was voted out.

The actor took to social media on Thursday evening to post a New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign artwork with an inscription that says “come rain, come shine I will vote for Nana.”

Underneath the post he also enumerated 20 reasons why Ghanaians should maintain the President for four more years.

Prince David has joined the likes of Shatta Wale, Afia Schwarzenegger, Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Socrate Safo, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Bibi Bright, Diana Asamoah and Jessica Williams who have voluntarily been campaigning for the President in different ways to win the 2020 presidential elections.

By Francis Addo