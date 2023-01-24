Committee To Probe Krobea Asante School Riot

Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has set up a five-member committee to investigate the January 22 violence protest of some students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute in the Ashnati Region.

The protest on campus led to the destruction of properties, forcing authorities to shut down the school last Sunday.

Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, who has since condemned the actions by the students, said anybody found culpable will not go unpunished.

The minister has reportedly directed the police to take punitive action agaisnt the students’ leadership of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute.

By Vincent Kubi