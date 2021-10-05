Communication Ministry, GIZ Sign MoU

Mr Daniel Krull and Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful flanked by other officials

GERMAN AMBASSADOR, Daniel Krull, has indicated that digital skills trainings are necessary to equip citizens to participate in a digitally enabled economy and society.

Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Communication initialed by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, and himself on behalf of the GIZ Programme for Sustainable Economic Development (PSED) in Ghana, Mr Krull said every citizen, notably women and young people in rural areas, will have the opportunity to participate in the digital world with the support of the Digital Transformation Center.

It programme focuses on capacity building and skills development and support for policy formulation as well as implementation.

It will also support 40 Community ICT Centres established by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic communications (GIFEC) to develop and provide a broad range of services, specifically to rural communities.

He said the importance of strengthening the technical know-how on emerging technologies, included artificial intelligence and developing a policy framework for artificial intelligence.

“Another area is the support to tech start-ups by facilitating access to finance and markets as well as capacity building to innovation hubs and accelerators,” he added.

He thus noted that the joint partnership will enable the two institutions implement projects and activities that support the sustainable growth of the Ghanaian digital economy.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, in an address, said digitisation was indispensable for the recovery of the country’s economy from Covid-19.

She noted that the government was ready to support initiatives as well as collaborate with partners to not only reduce the inequality gap in the digital space but also build a strong digital economy.

“We are here to support the young people who are willing to learn and also expose them to the vast opportunities that are available in the world of digitisation,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri