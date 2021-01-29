Communication Students’ Awards Opens Nominations

Winner of last year’s edition

The Organizers of Communication Students Awards, Sky Infinity Group has announced the opening of nominations for the second edition of the awards scheme.

The awards scheme serves as a Springboard for many students who wish to reach a higher height with their works, efforts, and contributions in the media space.

Speaking to Beatwaves, Chief Executive officer, Sky Infinity Group, Michael Elorm Zah said the awards will also celebrate, reward, and motivate students in various communication institutes and departments nationwide.

Mr. Elorm Zah also stated that nominations are strictly opened for students in communication schools or department in Ghana are qualified to nominate.

The second edition of the Communication awards has 54 categories which include, the student production house of the year, best student poet, best student writer, best student DJ, best union PRO of the year, and social media influencer of the year.

Other categories are best student actor and actress, best student dancer, best student author, student activist, online journalism, and best student in Print Journalism.

Students who which to nominate can do so by using the link

By Prince Fiifi Yorke