Community Mining Scheme Launched In Adansi North, Amansie Central, Obuasi Municipal

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, launched the Community Mining Scheme in three districts of the Ashanti Region.

The Districts include Adansi North, Amansie Central and Obuasi Municipal.

The Community Mining Scheme is an adaptation of small scale mining as provided for under (Sections 81-99) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

It is an innovative policy initiated under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration which is aimed at providing members of mining communities the opportunity to engage in lawful and meaningful mining ventures and ensure sustainable livelihoods for the beneficiaries of the Scheme.

The Scheme is reserved for only Ghanaian citizens and with emphasis on host mining communities.

It seeks to stimulate wealth creation and improve the local economy through the value generated staying within local communities in Ghana and not leaving the shores of the country.

“It is to also create horizontal, vertical as well as other linkages with the other sectors of the economy,” he noted.

Measures

To ensure a successful implementation of the key strategies have been infused into the Community Mining Scheme.

Among the strategies, are the formation of a Community Mining Oversight Committee, adoption of the Small-scale miners code of practice; and provision of support services to the community miners.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on Wednesday, July 8, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, says the scheme will ensure that mining is done in a sustainable manner.

He stated that it will lead to wealth creation through the provision of decent jobs.

The Deputy Minister noted that about 76,800 direct jobs and 153,600 indirect jobs would be created in the three districts through the Community Mining Scheme.

He disclosed that 30 per cent of gold produced in Ghana come from small scale mining, with the remaining 70 per cent from large scale mining.

He appealed to residents not to allow foreigners into the Community Mining Scheme.

According to him, the scheme is strictly reserved for Ghanaians and not foreigners.

Board Chairman of Minerals Commission, S.K. Boafo, said under the Scheme, miners in the communities would be put into cooperatives and offered support services.

He says Ghana was the first country in the world to introduce a Community Mining Scheme, expressing hope that the rest of the world would learn from Ghana how to undertake a Community Mining Scheme.

He noted that Ghana was leading as the number one gold producing country in the world.

