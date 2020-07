Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has gone into self-isolation over coronavirus.

This is according to a statement issued by his office.

The statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Addo, says from July 6, 2020, the CJ on the advice of his doctors, went on a 14-day self-isolation in compliance with Covid19 Protocols.

During this period, it said, the Chief Justice will Be serving from his official residence at Cantonments, Accra.

By Melvin Tarlue