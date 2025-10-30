COMOG Announces Crucial Decisions

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations (COMOG) following a meeting the membership held last Tuesday has announced crucial decisions which take immediate effect.

The meeting has formally dissolved the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) whose tenure expired in February 2024.

According to a communique issued by the Transitional Committee of COMOG, “the dissolution is to pave the way for the establishment of a new leadership structure and restore normal governance within COMOG.”

Also announced is the constitution of a transitional team to manage the affairs of COMOG from October 28, 2025 to November 23, 2025. The team is mandated to oversee the transitional process leading to the reconstitution of COMOG’s leadership, according to the statement.

The team is made up of the Chairman in the person of the President of Faidhutul Tijjaniya Ibrahimiya Council of Ghana, Vice Chairman who is the President of the Federation of Women’s Associations in Ghana (FOMWAG) and a member who is a representative of the Conference of Regional Chief Imams of Ghana.

Other members are representatives of Ahlunsuna Wal Jama’a and the Shia Community, Jama’a Tabligh, Ghana.

The Secretary is Shamsudeen Shuaib.

The transitional team shall among things organise a stakeholders’ conference scheduled for Sunday, November 23, 2025 to deliberate on the way forward for COMOG.

It will also facilitate the handing over process by inviting the outgoing President, General Secretary, Financial Secretary and Programmes Coordinator to present their reports to the Conference.

The team shall also recommend suitable persons for positions not filled during the vetting process for approval by the Electoral College.

The meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of all stakeholders to uphold unity, transparency and accountability within COMOG. It further called upon all stakeholder organisations to actively participate in the forthcoming stakeholders’ conference to ensure a smooth transition and the revival of the organisation’s mandate to serve the Muslim community and the nation at large.