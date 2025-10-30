Wendy Shay Offers $5,000 For ‘Black Coffee’ Challenge

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, is offering $5,000 for top three content creators who will create a stunning challenge for her song “Black Coffee”.

She made this announcement on X, urging content creators to grab the opportunity as they stand a chance of winning huge cash for their works.

The post read, “$5,000 for who is able to create a beautiful Challenge to this song. The top 3 best videos with Engagements gets $3,000, $1,500 and $500 each. Let’s see some creativity. Tag me in your post #Blackcoffeechallenge.”

Wendy Shay’s “Black Coffee” is a popular song that showcases her musical talent. “Black Coffee” blends soulful vocals with catchy rhythms, making it a standout track in her discography. The song’s emotional depth and relatable lyrics have resonated with many listeners, contributing to its success.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke