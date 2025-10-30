Prof. Nabila Passes On

The late Prof. Nabila

Former President of the National House of Chiefs, Naba Pugansoa Naa Prof. John Sebiyam Nabila, has died in Accra after a short illness.

A delegation was dispatched to inform the Nayiri, the King of Mamprugu, before the death could be formally announced, according to sources.

Naba Pugansoa Naa Prof. John Sebiyam Nabila was enstooled as the Wulugu Naba on May 22, 1993. He served as President of the National House of Chiefs and was a prominent figure in Ghanaian traditional governance.

Beyond his traditional leadership role, Prof. Nabila was a distinguished Ghanaian politician, geographer, philanthropist, and academic. He previously served as the Minister for Information and Tourism in the Limann government during the Third Republic.

The book of condolence has been opened at his East Legon private residence in Accra. Further details about funeral arrangements are expected to be announced after consultations with traditional authorities in Mamprugu.

Prof. Nabila’s death represents a significant loss to both Ghana’s traditional leadership and academic community, where he made substantial contributions throughout his distinguished career.