Ghana Leads Miss Earth Africa People’s Choice

Cherise Asher Ayisi

Ghana continues to dominate the Africa ranking, firmly holding the Top 1 position at Miss Earth Ghana as the preferred choice by the masses.

Tanzania and Zimbabwe remain close behind, while Nigeria and Namibia follow in line respectively keeping the heat on.

According to the organisers, the contestant with the highest voting points overall will win the title “Miss People’s Choice” and get direct entry into TOP 25 finalists.

Ghanaians are encouraged to login to vote now at: missearth2025.1voting.com. 1Vote powered by Eventista – Top 1 Trusted Voting Platform for Beauty Pageants.

Voting will close on November 5, 2025 (UTC+8).

Cherise received her first gold award at the start of the competition, earning the top position during the Darling of the Press session of the competition.

She was keenly followed by Miss Belize, who occupied the second position, earning a silver medal, while Miss Australia earned bronze at the end of the segment.

She also won silver award, 2nd place for the talent show for displaying the rich Ghanaian culture, while putting across the message of Mother Earth to her earthlings.

Following Cherise’s win, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to commend her for stealing the show with her elegance and eloquence.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke