Promotions, Postings In Police Service

President John Dramani Mahama has approved the promotion of four Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioner of Police with effect from October 1, 2025.

A signal message to regional commanders, Police Management Board members and other relevant unit heads on the subject and headed ‘Special Recommendation’ reads, “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana has upon the recommendation of the Police Council approved the promotion of the undermentioned Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners of Police with effect from 01/09/2025.”

The promoted officers include DCOP/Mr. Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah, DCOP/Mr. Teye-Cudjoe, DCOP/Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor and

DCOP/Mr. Frederick Kofi Blagodzi.

Also promoted from their current ranks of Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners of Police are ACPOL/Mr. Alex Kwame Safo-Adu, ACPOL/Mr. Francis Nchor, ACPOL/Mr. Francis Kwaku Yiribare, ACPOL/Mr. Solomon Aboninga Ayawine, ACPOL/Mr. John Ferguson Dzineku, ACPOL/Mr. Theordore Hlormenu, ACPOL/Mr. Frank Kwashie Hukporti, ACPOL/Mr. Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, ACPOL/Mr. Adamu Seidu, ACPOL/Mr. Nana Adane Ameyaw Nyamekye (Rev), ACPOL/Ms. Grace Akrofi-Ansah and ACPOL/Mr. Al-Meyaw Abass Kwarasey.

In another development, the Transfer Board has approved with immediate the movement of the following senior officers: COP/Mr. Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, Reg Commr/Ashanti To DG/PPSB/AR; DCOP/Mr. Arthur Osei Akoto Reg Commr/WR to Reg Commr/Ashanti; DCOP/Mr. Joseph O. Bempah, Nat Headquarters /AR to Reg Commr/ER; DCOP/Mr. Oduro Amaning, Reg Commr/BER to National Headquarters/AR; DCOP/Mr. Frank Abrokwah, 2i/c Legal & Prosecution to Reg. Commr/WR; DCOP/Mr. Joseph Owusu-Ansah, 2i/c VR to Reg Commr/BER; ACPOL/Mr. Samuel Okunor Stephen, Director/PSO to 2i/c VR; and ACPOL/Mr. Amos K. Yelisong, Director/NPD to 2i/c WNR.