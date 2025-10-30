England Boss Fears Worst After Michelle Agyemang’s Knee Injury

Michelle Agyemang

England manager Sarina Wiegman has admitted she is “not very positive” about the injury suffered by forward Michelle Agyemang, who was carried off on a stretcher during England’s 3–0 victory over Australia at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old, currently on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, appeared to sustain a serious knee injury just 13 minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute. She was replaced by Chloe Kelly and later left the stadium on crutches.

Speaking after the match in Derby, Wiegman expressed concern over the forward’s condition.

“Of course it was an awful moment it doesn’t look good,” she said. “We don’t know yet, but I’m not very positive about what I’ve seen.”

“Sarina’s comments said a lot because the manager will always be the first person to get a little nod from the medical team,” Beattie said. “I think her whole demeanour spoke volumes. I don’t want to speculate I just hope she’s OK.”

Agyemang played a pivotal role in England’s Euro 2025 triumph, scoring crucial goals from the bench in the quarter-final against Sweden and the semi-final against Italy, both of which forced extra time.

Her standout performances in Switzerland earned her a Kopa Trophy nomination, awarded to the world’s best under-21 female footballer.

She has been in fine form for Brighton this season, featuring in five of their six Women’s Super League matches and starting each one before joining up with the Lionesses.