Excitement Builds As 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League Kicks Off

EXCITEMENT IS building nationwide as the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League kicks off this weekend, ushering in another highly anticipated season of top-flight women’s football in Ghana.

After months of meticulous preparation, all systems are set for kickoff — from referees and match commissioners to players and technical teams who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a smooth start.

Clubs across both zones have been fine-tuning their tactics, unveiling new signings, and building squad cohesion in readiness for a campaign expected to showcase passion, skill, and unforgettable football moments.

Fans can look forward to fierce competition, dazzling performances, and emerging rivalries as Ghana’s best female footballers take centre stage once again.

Defending champions Police Ladies will be aiming to retain their title, but with several teams strengthening their squads and new talents breaking through, this season promises to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

The league continues to flourish under the proud sponsorship of Malta Guinness, whose steadfast partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been instrumental in elevating women’s football across the nation.

Together, they remain committed to promoting empowerment, inclusion, and excellence within the women’s game.

BY Wletsu Ransford