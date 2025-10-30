Brong Ahafo Crushes Western Region 4–1 To Stay In Semi-Final Hunt

The young players in action

Brong Ahafo Region produced a commanding performance to defeat Western Region 4–1 in their final Group A fixture of the MTN Elite U19 Championship on Wednesday morning at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The emphatic win keeps Brong Ahafo firmly in contention for a semi-final spot, pending the results of the remaining group matches.

Western Region drew first blood in the 4th minute when Ahmed Yankey finished off a brilliant solo run to give his side an early lead. However, Brong Ahafo quickly regained control, with Dankwah Bismark equalising in the 22nd minute to set up a thrilling contest.

After the break, Gideon Otabil — the talented left-footer who later deservedly earned the Player of the Match award — fired Brong Ahafo ahead in the 57th minute with a composed strike.

The team’s momentum continued as Mohammed Hafiz extended the lead ten minutes later, before Lord Quansah’s unfortunate own goal from an Otabil cross sealed a comprehensive 4–1 victory for Brong Ahafo.

The result lifts Brong Ahafo to nine points from four matches, level with Eastern Region at the top of Group A. However, their qualification to the semi-finals will hinge on the outcome of the final group games, with Northern Region — on six points with a game in hand — still in the running.

In Group B, Central Region will face Upper East in their final group fixture, while Greater Accra and Ashanti Region remain well-placed to secure spots in the knockout stage following impressive campaigns.

Running from October 23 to November 2, 2025, the MTN Elite U19 Championship features ten regional teams from across Ghana.

The competition serves as a vital platform for the country’s most promising young footballers to showcase their talents, gain valuable experience, and catch the eye of national team selectors and professional scouts.

BY Wletsu Ransford