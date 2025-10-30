Black Queens Qualify For WAFCON 2026

THE BLACK QUEENS of Ghana delivered a commanding performance to defeat Egypt 4–0 in the second leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium, sealing their qualification for next year’s tournament in Morocco.

Ghana, who had won the first leg 3–0 in Ismailia, completed the job in emphatic fashion to advance with a 7–0 aggregate victory.

The Queens dominated proceedings with a potent attack led by Princess Marfo and Doris Boaduwaa, while Evelyn Badu, Grace Asantewaa, and Jennifer Cudjoe controlled the midfield. Cynthia Findiib Konlan was solid between the posts, keeping the visitors at bay throughout.

After a goalless first half, Doris Boaduwaa broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute before doubling Ghana’s advantage just three minutes later, finishing off a fine combination between Grace Asantewaa and Princess Marfo.

Comfort Yeboah made it 3–0 in the 57th minute, and Boaduwaa completed her hat-trick in stoppage time to cap off a superb display.

The result marks a significant milestone for the Black Queens as they return to the continental stage with renewed confidence.

Ghana will now aim to build on their strong resurgence, having claimed bronze at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they edged South Africa 4–3 on penalties in a thrilling third-place playoff.

BY Wletsu Ransford