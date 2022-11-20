Confusion Rocks E/R NDC Elections; Kevor Takes Over

The just ended Eastern Regional elections of the oppostion National Democratic Congress (NDC) Delegates Conference over the weekend was characterized with confusion due to the delay of the election process.

This was as a result of an injunction secured by the incumbent Regional Chairman.

The immediate past Regional chairman, popularly known as JOWAK, placed a restraining order on the conference which he was insisting the election be held in Anakarzo Center in Akuapem North Municipality contrary to KTU chosen by FEC.

But the Functional Executives Committee (FEC) of the party intervened to settle the confusion over the venue.

The former Eastern Region Secretary, Mark Oliver Kevor at the end of the midnight polls was elected as the new regional chairman.

He polled 352 against four other contenders in a keenly contested regional election at the Koforidua Technical University (KTU).

The National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, and other bigwigs stepped in for the conference and voting to proceed.

The voting proceedings, which began around 5:30pm, came with the usual tensions and last-minute lobbying

Speaking to journalists in Koforidua, on Saturday, General Secretary of NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said, due to misunderstanding among the regional executives, the Functional Executive Committee of the party formed a taskforce to supervise the election and therefore chose Koforidua Technical University as the venue.

He explained that “Ordinarily the Regional chairman in consultation with the Regional executives will chose venue but the constitution of the party also make room for other options that when there is misunderstanding among the party executives, the constitution gives the General Secretary power to choose venue for the party and date”.

According to him, “So in Eastern region, the party has observed misunderstanding among the executives since the registration of members so we deployed people from the National to supervise the exercise as well as the branch election”.

“During the constituency elections, we set up a taskforce to supervise the election due to the misunderstanding. So it has reached a point the party has to apply the constitutional provisions. So I consulted the Functional Executives to set up a taskforce to supervise the election. The chairman for the taskforce is Tom Budu, former DCE for Akyemansa,” Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said, the candidates were directed to work with the taskforce set up for the election.

“So I communicated to the candidates to work with the taskforce which is responsible for the election. So the taskforce has selected Koforidua Technical University as the venue. So all the delegates should take note and come to Koforidua Technical University. If you go to any other venue we will mark you absent”.

About 40 candidates vied for the regional election positions with some over 1024 delegates who voted.

Accusation

A former Regional chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng accused the then incumbent chairman JOWAK for breaching the party’s constitution for also selecting a parallel venue for the regional election leading to the confusion.

He called on all delegates to ignore the regional Chairman and heed to the directives of the Functional Executive Committee directives with regards to KTU as venue for the election.

Main Polls

At last, Kevor Mark Oliver won against the incumbent Chairman John Owusu Amankwah, and former Chairman Bismark Tawiah Boateng.

The Eastern Region Electoral Commission Director, Faith Amedzeke, officially declared the results for the various positions contested for.

The new executives were sworn in by Sammy Gyamfi.

Wings

The Regional Youth and Women’s organizer elections were held at Nsawam a week ago ahead of the main Regional conference.

Richard Etornam Nyarko who was Deputy Regional Youth Organizer defeated the incumbent Regional Youth Organizer, Emmanuel Okai Minta.

Richard Nyarko polled 55 votes as against 52 votes obtained by Okai Minta

With the deputy Regional youth organizer, Evans Srenyame had 17 votes Tetteh Nathaniel polled 23, whiles Fohad Abgenyadzi had 51 and Eric Kwasi Agyapong polled 14 votes.

Women’s organizer election, Shirley Naana Ampem Osei retained her seat with 39 votes as against 34 votes by Evelyn Korang.

In the deputy Women’s organizer contest Rita Awatey Akosua had 23 votes, Linda Ahenkora- 20 votes .

Faustina Effah Boadi polled 28 votes whilst Sahadatu Ibrahim had 1 vote.

Full Results

Chairman: John Owusu Amankrah 59, William Kwame Atamudzi 166, Bismark Tawiah Boateng 206, Kevor Mark-Oliver 353, Basil Ahiable 143

Vice Chairman: Ransford Owusu Boakye- 314, Richard Norgbodzi- 41, David tettey kwame- 312, Stella Adu Obeng- 163 and Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim -102

Secretary: Baba Jamal Konneh, 457, Cudjoe Adukpo 338, George Mensah Alpalu, 11, and Nenebi Gerald Daniel, 37.

Deputy Secretary: Ali Sidi Bello 382, Isaac Livingston Asamoah 134, and Wilfred Kwaku Boateng 416.

Organizer Position: Hackman Kabore 629, and Joshua Attah Mensah 305

Deputy Organizer Position: David Dakudzi 680,/Agbeko Jonas 150 and Adoah Isaac 100.

Women’s Organizer Position: Shirley Naana Osei Ampem 39 and Evelyn Korang 34.

Deputy Women’s organizer: Tina Effah-Boadi 28, Shadatu Ibrahim 1, Linda Ahenkorah 14 and Rita Awatey Akosua 23.

Youth Organizer: Emmanuel Minta Okai 52, and Richard Nyarko 55

Deputy Youth Organizer: Fohad Agbenyadzi 51, and Evans SreNyame 14

Treasurer: Dr. Ahmed Abdullai 557, Adjei Samuel Kwaku 341, and Abudu Isaiah Suaki 33

Deputy Treasurer: Richard Lartey Obibini 329, Tetteh Zachariah 69, Edward Ansah 86, Vicent Opoku Sarkodie 285, and Shaban A. Manaf 166

Communication: Darlas Amponsah 371, and Kojo Danquah 554.

Deputy Communication: Michael Ofoei Akorli 673, and Buckner Tabi Prince Henry 252

Zongo Caucus: Alhaji Isaiah Mohammed Sani 105, Abdul Ahmed 343, and Bashir Abdullai 482.

