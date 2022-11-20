Baba Spirit Laid To Rest

The late Bab Spirit casket being carried away by his colleagues in showbiz

Comedian Francis Yaw Ofori popularly known as Baba Spirit was laid to rest after his final funeral rites on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at the National Police Training School, Tesano, Accra and was attended by several showbiz personalities.

They were there to bid their colleague a farewell.

Among them were musician Kofi Kinaata, actor Dr Likee, Big Akwes, Quappiah, Barima Bediide and Donzy among others.

Baba Spirit died Thursday, September 8, 2022, after battling an undisclosed ailment.

He died not long after he had said in an interview with Bryt TV that he was spiritually attacked but he survived.

His family had wanted to organize his funeral in his hometown up north. However, that decision was annulled due to a protest mounted by his colleagues in the showbiz industry.

Until his death, Baba Spirit was one of the entertainers who brought humour into Ghanaian homes.

By Francis Addo