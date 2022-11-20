Actor Frederick Leonard Marries At 46

Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard got married to his colleague actress, Peggy Ovire at a colourful traditional ceremony.

They tied the knot on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

Scores of Nollywood filmmakers were in attendance to witness the beautiful ceremony.

The union comes two years after the actor said he was still single at 44 because he is taking his time to find a compatible woman to marry.

The duo went public about their relationship in October 2022, according to earlier reports.