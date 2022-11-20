Rio Mighty Drops “Love Letter”

Musician Rio Mighty is out with a new Afrobeat tune he titled ‘Love Letter.’

The song was released on Friday, November 18, 2022, on all music streaming platforms and it’s gradually garnering huge attention online.

Rio Mighty born Evans Mireku expresses his endless love for his girlfriend in the song, indicating how difficult it is for him to control his feelings for her.

“I know I don’t deserve you. No no, but your love dey carry me go go go. I am in love with you and I want you to know…nobody can replace you,” he said in the song.

It is not just a magical piece but also soothing. Rio serenades his audience with the beautiful and groovy rhythm of the song.

Born May 28 1995, Rio Mighty is a Ghanaian Afro gospel, Afrobeat, and Hip-hop gospel act.

He is also a songwriter and performing artiste.

He began his musical career at a very tender age singing in church when he was only 10- years old.

He went commercial in 2010 and has become a pioneer for Afro-gospel music.

After releasing songs like Celebrate, Jehovah, Deliver Me and others in early 2019, 2020 and 2021, he released his first EP; The Message (2022).

Rio Mighty has also collaborated with some gospel artistes from around the world and hopes his new single will catapult him to different music audiences around the world.

By Francis Addo