Contaminated Water Alert In Volta Region

Augustus K. Awity

The Volta Regional Coor­dinating Council (VRCC) has directed residents in communities along River Tordze not to use the water from the river until further notice, following the contamina­tion of the river at Torve in the Republic of Togo.

The Chief Director of the VRCC, Mr. Augustus K. Awity, announced that the attention of the Council was drawn to the contamination of the River Tordzi in the Republic of Togo, following a spillage of agrochemicals into the River Tordze, when the truck was involved in an acci­dent on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The Chief Director, who made this known to journalists in Ho on the incident, stated that River Tordze was one of the tributaries of the Volta River, and it was essential to assess the level of contamination in the Tordze River and its adjoining water bodies in Ghana before declaring the river safe for human consumption.

Mr. Awity warned that all human activ­ities, including fishing, irrigation, washing and drinking should be seized until the water is confirmed safe for human and animal consumption.

He cautioned residents that rely on the Tordze River, particularly in the Agor­time-Ziope district and downstream areas, to stay away from the contaminated water body until experts declared it safe.

The Chief Director of the VRCC, therefore, directed all affected Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) who depended on the contaminated water to provide alternative water sources for the affected people until the matter has been resolved.