Ghana Music Awards Europe Returns

Eno Barony

The organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards Europe have revealed that the launch of this year’s event will take place on March 15, 2025, in Toulouse, France.

A number of artistes including music producers, artistes’ managers, and members of the media are anticipated to attend the launch.

During the launch, the nominees for the various categories who made the final list for this year’s edition of the event will be unveiled.

The awards ceremony is being organised to celebrate and appreciate pioneers of Ghanaian music and to reward individuals who, in diverse ways, have raised the standard of Ghanaian music in the country.

Some selected Ghanaian musicians, including Akosua Agyapong, Eno Barony, and Mabel Okyere, will perform at the launch.

In addition to providing guests with entertainment, the launch ceremony will give artistes, producers, and other industry professionals a chance to network.

The organisers said the awards scheme is being organised to market and promote Ghanaian music on the global music market as well as reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the progress of Ghana’s music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu