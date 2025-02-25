Let’s Unite Ghanaian UK Event Promoters – Bizzle

Bizzle

Berny Sarfo, a well-known Ghanaian event promoter also known as Bizzle, has stressed the need for unity among Ghanaian UK-based event promoters to enable artistes hold successful shows.

There have been recent discussions in the media landscape over a clash of two Ghanaian shows in the UK, with Stonebwoy and R2Bees hosting separate shows.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Sarfo, who is the CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, said most Ghanaian events struggle to get massive audiences due to the gap between promoters, artistes and even the fans.

Bizzle claimed that in order for Ghanaian artistes to have successful performances in the UK, promoters must truly work together and understand one another.

He also urged artistes to target worldwide audiences in the promotion of their music, stating that Ghanaian music was less popular in the UK in comparison with countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and others.

When asked if a current Ghanaian top artiste could fill the main O2 Arena, Bizzle said it would be difficult for any artiste to achieve that at the moment, but could be possible in the near future.

He stressed the need for unity among Ghanaian UK promoters so that they can help grow Ghanaian artistes and also develop their fan bases in the diaspora.

Bizzle also highlighted the gap between artistes, fans, and promoters, stating the need for some kind of strong connections to ensure events are successful.

Bizzle has been one of the top-notch Ghanaian promoters in the UK, organising some successful shows, including Afroflex, Amakye Dede Live in London, the Asakaa UK Concert, KK Fosu Live in London, among others.

He has also worked with some of Ghana’s finest artistes, including Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, Medikal, Beeztrap, Shatta Wale, Fameye, and Asakaa Boys, just to mention a few.