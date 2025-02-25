Ded Buddy Calls For Urgent Reforms In Music Industry

Ded Buddy

Ghanaian R&B singer and songwriter Eric Kwasi Turkson, better known by his stage name Ded Buddy or Cwesi, has called on the government to take action to improve the way the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) operates.

His appeal follows mounting worries that, in spite of their music’s extensive distribution on numerous platforms, Ghanaian musicians are not being fairly compensated for their labour.

He revealed that after six months of their music being played on radio, television, and streaming services, many musicians only receive GH¢100 to GH¢200 in royalties.

“This is a crisis that threatens the survival of an industry that has the potential to generate significant revenue for our economy—it is not just an insult to the creative community,” he said.

He mentioned that Ghana has the talent and cultural clout to assert its legitimate share of the global music industry, which is worth billions of dollars. He cautioned, though, that the nation runs the risk of missing out on economic opportunities in the absence of a transparent and effective Collective Management Organisation (CMO).

“Even though their music is widely consumed, the lack of proper rights management discourages investment, stifles growth, and forces many musicians into financial hardship,” he added.

For this reason, he demanded that CMO’s management be changed in order to guarantee equitable remuneration for all musicians, including producers and songwriters. He emphasised how crucial it is to set up a functional CMO that ensures an open and fair distribution of profits.

Ded Buddy cited prosperous examples from nations like South Africa and Nigeria, whose music industries have flourished due to effective royalties collection and distribution. “Ghana must not be abandoned,” he declared. Jobs for producers, engineers, marketers, event planners, and others are created by a flourishing music industry. Additionally, it enhances the country’s standing as a centre of culture, drawing in foreign partnerships and tourists.

Ded Buddy added that organisations prepared to offer tracking systems for radio and television are part of the Alliance for Change in the Ghana Music Industry, of which he is a member, along with other important stakeholders. The goals of these systems are to guarantee musicians receive just compensation and get rid of the inefficiencies that GHAMRO is currently experiencing.

Under the previous Attorney General, the Alliance pushed for a licence to establish a new CMO, but they haven’t seen any results yet. He called on the Attorney General and the President to step in and create a new, accountable, and transparent CMO that genuinely serves creatives.

He emphasised that while their creations benefit others, Ghana’s musicians, producers, and songwriters cannot be ignored any longer. He declared, “This is a pivotal moment to address the injustice and put the music industry on a path to prosperity. To make this a reality, we are prepared to work with your office. Our music is an essential component of Ghana’s economic and cultural identity and serves as more than just entertainment. Let’s empower those who create it, so that it fulfils its proper function.”