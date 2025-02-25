Moise Kean Discharged After Head Injury

Moise Kean

Fiorentina striker, Moise Kean, has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a head injury during his team’s 1-0 defeat to Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Italy forward initially continued playing for six minutes after colliding with the knee of Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz.

However, in the 64th minute, Kean lost his balance and collapsed on the pitch, prompting immediate medical attention before he was taken to a hospital in Verona.

Fiorentina confirmed that Kean was released overnight following diagnostic tests. The club has not yet confirmed whether he will be available for their upcoming Serie A match against Lecce on 28 February.