Venus Williams Declines Wildcard for Indian Wells

Venus Williams

Former world number one Venus Williams has turned down a wildcard invitation for next month’s Indian Wells tournament.

Organisers announced last week that the 44-year-old had been offered a spot, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion has opted not to take it.

“Our team has been informed that Venus is not accepting the wildcard this year,” the tournament said in a statement on X, attributed to director Tommy Haas.

“We wish Venus all the best and hope to see her back in Indian Wells in the future.”

Williams, currently ranked 974th in the world, has not played a WTA Tour-level match since losing in the first round of the Miami Open last March.

She recently told the Tennis Weekly podcast that she would not be making her return at Indian Wells, which runs from 2-16 March.