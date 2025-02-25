Bivol Defeats Beterbiev, Becomes Undisputed Champion

Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol delivered a boxing masterclass to defeat Artur Beterbiev and claim the undisputed light-heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia.

Beterbiev started strong, landing heavy shots early, but fatigue set in as Bivol took control and avenged his October points loss. The judges scored it 114-114, 116-112, and 115-113, making Bivol the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF champion.

“I wanted to work from the first round to the end of the 12th. I was better, more confident, and lighter. I wanted to win so much today,” Bivol said. With 24 rounds between them, a trilogy fight seems likely.

“I didn’t want the second fight, but no problem. We can do a third if needed,” said Beterbiev, who suffered his first professional loss in 22 bouts.