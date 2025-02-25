MTN FA Cup Upsets Shake Giants

The MTN FA Cup Round of 16 delivered major upsets, with Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak, and Medeama SC crashing out.

Hearts of Oak suffered a shocking penalty shootout loss to Division One side, Golden Kick, after a goalless draw, despite their opponents missing the first kick.

Their troubles worsened when Theophilus Collison was sent off in the second half.

Medeama SC, playing at home, were also eliminated by PAC Academy after a 1-1 draw, losing 4-2 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea dominated Northern City with a convincing 4 -1 victory to advance.

Other results saw Bechem United edge past Techiman Liberty, while True Democracy defeated Nania on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Karela United secured a 1-0 win over Young Apostles.

With several top teams eliminated, the competition remains unpredictable, giving underdogs a chance to claim the prestigious trophy.

Fans can expect more excitement as the quarterfinals approach.

A Sports Desk Report