Controversy Erupts Over Illegal Mining Committee

A recent statement by the New Patriotic Party, NPP Chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, has sparked controversy, accusing Organised Labour’s leadership of demanding payment from the Adhoc Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining to call off their announced strike action.

The Committee, led by Minister for National Security and Chairman, Albert Kan-Dapaah, swiftly responded, dismissing Baffoe’s claims as baseless.

They emphasized that no such demand or payment was made during their engagement with Organised Labour, which was conducted in good faith.

This development unfolds amidst Ghana’s ongoing struggle against illegal and irresponsible mining, commonly known as “galamsey.”

The issue has plagued the country for years, prompting the establishment of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining to address environmental, social, and economic concerns

Galamsey, a term coined from “gather them and sell,” refers to artisanal small-scale mining.

While providing livelihoods for thousands, galamsey operations often disregard environmental and safety regulations, causing deforestation, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity.

To combat galamsey, the government launched the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme, training 100 journalists to report on illegal mining.

The Adhoc Ministerial Committee engages stakeholders, including Organised Labour, to find solutions.

The Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah reassured the public that the Committee remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to achieve improved outcomes in the fight against illegal mining.

