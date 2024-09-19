NDC Chairman Arrested For Attacking DRIP Machines

Mohammed Kassim, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Gomoa West constituency chairman, has been taken into custody by police in connection with a violent clash between NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters during the presentation of machinery for the District Road Infrastructure Project (DRIP) on September 16.

The conflict erupted when NDC supporters questioned the display of posters featuring Bismark Basie Nkum, the NPP’s Gomoa West parliamentary candidate, on state equipment.

The situation escalated into a physical scuffle, with reports alleging that Gomoa West Member of Parliament Richard Gyan-Mensah pulled a gun, and a machine operator was stabbed in the ear.

However, Gyan-Mensah has denied these allegations.

Arrest and Detention

Kassim was picked up from his home by police personnel on Wednesday night and is currently being held at the Bakaano Police station in Cape Coast.

Family sources suspect his arrest is linked to the DRIP clash, although the exact reasons remain unclear.

However, the supporters of the NDC when heard about the arrest rushed in their numbers and stormed the police station, calling for Kassim’s release.

Background of Political Violence

This incident is not isolated, as similar clashes have occurred elsewhere.

In the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region, NPP supporters were attacked by suspected NDC thugs during a presentation of DRIP machines, leaving several injured.

BY Daniel Bampoe