Affirmative Action Bill Is Now Law

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his seal of approval to the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024, transforming it into law.

This landmark legislation aims to bridge the social, cultural, economic, and political gender gaps in the country, addressing historical discrimination against women and deep-rooted patriarchal norms.

The bill, first introduced in Parliament in 2016, seeks to enhance women’s participation in governance and decision-making.

It promotes diversity, ensuring equal opportunities for women, minorities, and underrepresented groups in leadership positions.

Aligned with international agreements like CEDAW and the African Charter on Human Rights, the law sets targets for gender representation: 30% by 2026, 35% by 2028, and 50% by 2030.

Currently, women make up 51.2% of Ghana’s population but hold only 13.8% of parliamentary seats and less than 30% of key leadership positions.

In local elections, only 4.1% of assembly members are women.

This law marks a crucial step towards achieving gender equality in Ghana, covering sectors like education, health, and employment to create a more inclusive society.

-BY Daniel Bampoe