Nigerian Woman Jailed 8years For Human Trafficking

In a landmark ruling, the Circuit Court in Achimota has sentenced Favour Ugwe, a 28-year-old Nigerian woman, to eight years in prison with hard labor for human trafficking.

Ugwe, also known as Loveth Nnenna Igwe, was found guilty of recruiting and transporting a 19-year-old Chadian victim to Ghana under false pretenses.

The victim was promised a job in a restaurant but was instead forced into prostitution.

Fortunately, she was rescued by the Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service and Our Rescue Ghana, following a tip-off.

The Investigation Unfolds

The case began when Ibrahim Yahaya, an electrical engineer, reported the victim’s plight to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

Yahaya had met the stranded victim in Madina and learned of her trafficking.

On November 21, 2023, Ibrahim, accompanied by a team from the Unit, located Ugwe at Olonka, an area known for housing suspected sex workers.

During the investigation, Ugwe admitted to recruiting the victim from Abuja, Nigeria, with assistance from another Nigerian named King. She confirmed paying for the victim’s transportation to Ghana and providing her with clothing, condoms, and lubricant for sexual acts in exchange for money.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi emphasized the widespread nature of human trafficking, describing it as a global issue.

He requested a severe sentence to deter both Ugwe and others from engaging in similar activities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe