Coop Kee Bounces Back With ‘Ohemaa’

Coop Kee

Talented Liberian musician Cooper Kennedy, popularly known in the local music scene as Coop Kee, is making waves on the Ghanaian music scene with the release of his debut single, ‘Ohemaa’.

The song is produced by Merqury Quaye, CEO of Merqury Republic Records, a leading label in the country.

The new single, which is yet to hit social media platforms, according to his management team, has inspiring and soul-touching lyrics as well as a party song fit for all occasions. It is available on all streaming websites.

Since its release, the single has been receiving massive airplay on some radio stations, including YFM, Okay FM, Hitz FM, Accra FM, and Adom FM.

In this high-class masterpiece, Coop Kee shows his talent in his chosen field with his silky voice and singing skills.

Coop Kee’s entry into the Ghanaian music industry has been met with enthusiasm, as audiences appreciate his fresh sound and charismatic style.

His collaboration with Merqury Republic Records marks a significant step in his career, with the team working tirelessly to ensure his music reaches diverse audiences across the region.

As the song continues to dominate airwaves, Coop Kee has expressed his gratitude to fans and the media for their support. He is determined to carve a niche for himself as one of the leading Liberian musicians in Ghana.

Listeners and music enthusiasts can expect more from this rising star as he promises to deliver even more captivating sounds in the near future. With ‘Ohemaa’, Coop Kee has officially announced his arrival and it’s clear that he’s here to stay.