Asaabea Cropper, Others For Rhythms On Da Runway

Asaabea Cropper

This year’s edition of the annual music and fashion event dubbed ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ will take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on November 30.

This year’s event, dubbed the ‘Kente Edition’, will be an unforgettable experience as top Ghanaian artistes take the stage to mesmerise the audience.

Kente is a Ghanaian textile made of hand-woven strips of silk and cotton. With its rich history and timeless beauty, it represents the heritage of Ghana and the spirit of African creativity. It is a symbol of craftsmanship, sustainability, and tradition.

This year’s event is expected to be attended by dignitaries from government, arts and culture industry stakeholders, music fans, among others.

Patrons will enjoy irresistible performances from legends such as Asaabea Cropper, Nene Agyeman, Amandzeba, Camidoh, Nacee, Kwabena Kwabena, Edem, Epixode and Michael Stuckey (USA).

Interestingly, comedian DKB will also mount the big stage and dish out uncontrolled laughter.

According to the Creative President of Nineteen57, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), together with the production team, they have put in place resounding measures for a memorable show.

He urged lovers of music and fashion to turn up in their numbers to support a good cause on the night.

KOD added that the artistes and fashion designers are poised to enthrall patrons with their creativity.

This year’s event, like other editions, would bring a lot of stakeholders together to celebrate the creative industry.

Also, the event would be used to celebrate living legends such as Agya Koo Nimo, Kwabena Kwabena, Pan-Africanist Chief Momodo Dele, and the soulful Bibie Brew as 2024 Black Star Honourees.