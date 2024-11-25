Artistes Ready For All Stars Jam

Some of the artistes billed for the event

Reggae dancehall musician, Chizzy Wailer, in collaboration with Chizzy Wailer Foundation will this Friday, November 29, host Accra edition of Peace Concert dubbed ‘All Stars Jam’.

The free event will take place at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) at 4pm.

The event is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including people from all walks of life, politicians from the entire political divide, and celebrities, among others.

The peace concert, BEATWAVES gathered, will be used to preach and educate Ghanaians about the importance of peace before and after the December 7 elections.

It will witness performances from some seasoned musicians who will use the platform to preach against election violence as well as encourage the youth to support peace and refrain from acts of violence before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Artistes billed to perform at the peace concert include Pat Thomas, Samuel Owusu, Okyeame Kwame, Osagyefo, Abena Ruthy, King Ayisoba, Gifty Osei, Bessa Simons, Ras Caleb Appiah Levi, Kofi Agyeman, among others.

The free concert will be streamed live on a variety of social media platforms, which include Facebook and YouTube.

With the core aim of propagating peace and tolerance throughout the country, the organisers urged the general public to be circumspect in their utterances and actions. They also entreated government officials, political parties and all actors in Ghana’s socio-political development to ensure that the peace Ghana had enjoyed over the years is never compromised on.

Some of the political figures are expected to address the gathering during the concert.

By George Clifford Owusu