Diaspora Property Expo 2025 Goes To USA, Canada

From left: Samuel Amegayibor- Executive Secretary, GREDA; Patrick Ebo Bonful, President, GREDA; Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei, Chief Director, Ministry of Works and Housing, Livingstone Sey, Admin Assistant, GREDA

The annual Diaspora Property Expo (DPE) 2025 is scheduled to take place in the United States from March 21 to 23, 2025 and in Canada from March 28 to 30, 2025, the organisers have announced.

On November 20, 2024, the event was officially launched in Accra at the Marriott Hotel, drawing a number of notable figures, including representatives from some of Ghana’s leading real estate firms.

The Ghana High Commission in Ottawa, the Ministry of Works & Housing, the Ghana Embassy in Washington, DC, Globl RED Consulting LLC (Beverly Hills), Aim 2 Impact (Canada), Diaspora Property Investment Ltd, and Made in Ghana Consulting Ltd are all working together to organize the expo.

The Ghana Canada Association of Ontario (GCAO), the Canada Africa Chamber of Commerce, and the Ghana High Commission in Ottawa and Toronto are also working closely with the organizers.

Roland Thomas, CEO, Global Handlings Shipping Ltd and Member of DPE Planning Board in Charge of Sponsorship & Exhibitions

Mr. Julius Ossom, President and CEO of Aim 2 Impact, speaking at the launch said he was happy to be in Ghana for the beginning of this amazing project.

He asserts that significant events in Canada, such as Ghana Week in Toronto and African Music Week, are driven by Aim 2 Impact, an events management company with over 11 years of experience both domestically and internationally.

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata stated in his keynote address that DPE 2025 was a fantastic idea and that the entire country of Ghana was on display. He also noted that if similar expos were to be sustainable, we would need to address other issues in Ghana.

Patrick Ebo Bonful, President of GREDA

According to Mr. Roland Thomas, a significant member of the DPE Local Planning Board who oversees sponsorships and fund-raising. He hinted that, the next activations for DPE2025 include the US Launch which is scheduled to take place at the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC on January 22, 2025; and the Canada Launch expected to be held inside the Ghana Consulate in Toronto and Ottawa on February 19, 2025.

Some of the government officials who grace the launch include Chief Director Stephen Yaw Osei, who represented the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Ms Ayishatu Abdallah represented Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration among others.