Bawumia Outdoors Ultra-Modern Lands Commission Office Complex

In a major boost to Ghana’s land administration sector, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned an ultra-modern office complex for the Lands Commission in Accra.

The eight-storey building, which will serve as the new headquarters of the Lands Commission, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and is expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of land administration in Ghana.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Bawumia emphasized the importance of effective land administration in Ghana’s economic development.

“A well-functioning land administration system is essential for sustainable economic development, social cohesion, and a vibrant investment climate,” he said.

The Vice President also highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the government to transform the land administration sector.

These include the digitization of land records, the establishment of a digital platform for land services, and the construction of new regional offices for the Lands Commission.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, commended the Vice President for his commitment to transforming the land administration sector.

He also highlighted the various achievements of the Ministry, including the completion of the new office complex, the establishment of six fully digitized offices for the six new regions, and the implementation of the Land Act, 2020.

The new office complex is expected to provide a conducive working environment for staff of the Lands Commission and improve the delivery of land services to the public.

The commissioning of the complex is a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to transform the land administration sector and promote economic development in Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe