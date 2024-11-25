Akufo-Addo Commissions Oil & Gas Service Terminal At Takoradi Port

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government has been steadfast in its determination to ensure Ghana harnesses the immense opportunities within the oil and gas sector.

The President said this when he commissioned an Oil and Gas Services Terminal at the Takoradi Port on Friday.

The Terminal has a Quay wall of 550 meters and a draft of 10 meters deep and comes with 200,000m² serviced land area for siting of oilfield operators, logistics service providers, operational offices, workshops and storage facilities, among others.

The project aims to establish a world-class shore-based logistics platform within the port, featuring offshore supply vessel (OSV) berthing facilities and serviced waterfront land to support offshore oil and gas exploration and production operations

It was funded by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

The contractor and the engineer of the project were China Harbour Engineering Company and GYTD Group Limited respectively.

It comprises of approximately 1.9 kilometre of access road with storm drainage.

It is also include Installation of utility service ducts 20 hectares total serviced land area of storage yard and concrete paved roads.

The President noted that the project is a testimony of the progress made in positioning Ghana as the leading hub for oil and gas services.

He noted that the Takoradi Port has been at the centre of the country’s strategic development hence, the need to retool and modernize its operations.

He added, “The completion of the project is a key milestone in the efforts”.

The President said “The facility will not only streamline offshore supply services, but will also enhance engineering and fabrication activities that are vital in petroleum exploration in the sub region

He added that the project will offer one stop solution to the Petroleum exploration industry and will enable efficient transfer of essential resources, supplies and personnel to and from offshore operational zones.

“The project will also reduce transit times and cost. Through optimize supply chain management, the terminal will create employment opportunities.”

“It will als foster the transfer of advanced technologies and support local industries to succeed in the oil and gas market”, he stressed

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah thanked the president for the various initiatives that have transformed the Takoradi Port totally including the oil and gas services terminal and a new liquid bulk terminal.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah was also grateful to the president for the state-of-the-art project which would create more job opportunities in the region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi