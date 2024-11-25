Abena Kyei Boakye Joins Despite Media

Abena Kyei Boakye

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Abena Kyei Boakye has officially announced she has joined Despite Media, one of the country’s leading media houses, after an impactful four years and five months at Kantanka TV.

In an Instagram post to announce the development, she wrote, “Every end is a new beginning; every goodbye ushers in the promise of a fresh hello.” She described her time at Kantanka TV as a period of immense personal growth, incredible experiences, and cherished relationships. “This was not an easy choice,” she added, expressing deep gratitude to the management and team at Kantanka TV for their support throughout her tenure.

Abena Kyei Boakye, who has made a name for herself as a poised and insightful journalist, is excited to embrace new challenges at Despite Media.

“This opportunity represents a chance to broaden my horizons, contribute to a dynamic team, and continue delivering impactful content to viewers. I look forward to what promises to be an enriching experience.”

In her statement, she extended heartfelt thanks to her family, colleagues, and viewers, acknowledging their role in making her journey memorable.

Abena Kyei Boakye is a celebrated Ghanaian media personality known for her professionalism and eloquence. Before joining Kantanka TV, she honed her skills as a host and presenter, earning admiration for her in-depth interviews and engaging storytelling.

At Kantanka TV, she became a household name, delivering quality programming and endearing herself to viewers across Ghana.

Her transition to Despite Media marks a significant milestone in her career, as she joins a media powerhouse renowned for its excellence and far-reaching influence.