Bawumia Inspects Work On Ghana Trade Fair Center Redevelopment

In a significant working visit, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accompanied by members of the creative arts industry and high-ranking government officials, inspected the progress on the transformative redevelopment of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

The visit, which took place on Monday November 25, 2024, underscores the commitment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to advancing Ghana’s economic, trade, and creative sectors through visionary infrastructure projects.

The redevelopment project, which is expected to be completed by June 2025, includes the construction of a state-of-the-art, 20,000-capacity Convention Centre.

This facility is designed to accommodate a wide range of events, reinforcing Ghana’s position as a hub for creativity, trade, and innovation.

The Convention Centre’s pre-event lobby will feature a restaurant, a Made in Ghana gift shop, a forex bureau, lounge seating, and a guest check-in and information desk.

The event spaces are designed for versatility and scale, with a 20,000-capacity multifunctional space suitable for concerts, exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs.

The space can be partitioned into four halls of 2,500 square meters each, enabling simultaneous events.

The redevelopment project also includes a luxury hotel, a modern retail mall, a state-of-the-art data center, the AfCFTA Secretariat, a Made in Ghana Pavilion, and recreational and amusement spaces.

The project is poised to generate over 10,000 permanent jobs and contribute $150 million annually to Ghana’s economy.

During his visit, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the pivotal role of leadership in driving this transformative project.

He praised the exceptional efforts of Dr. Agnes Adu and her team for their dedication to delivering a facility that embodies Ghana’s ambitions.

Dr. Bawumia also commended the unwavering leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose vision has been instrumental in overcoming challenges to bring this project to fruition.

The Vice President underscored the importance of continuity in leadership to sustain and expand upon these transformative initiatives.

He urged Ghanaians to support the NPP to ensure that projects like the Trade Fair Centre redevelopment are fully realized for the benefit of all citizens.

The redeveloped Ghana Trade Fair Centre will not only be a physical landmark but also a symbol of progress, resilience, and ambition.

Its June 2025 opening will mark a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey toward economic and cultural prominence on the global stage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe