CHRAJ Exonerates Rev. Kusi Boateng, Deals Blow to Ablakwa’s Baseless Allegations

In a shocking turn of events, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has cleared Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng of allegations of dual identities and financial misconduct.

This verdict is a significant blow to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had petitioned CHRAJ to investigate Rev. Kusi Boateng over double identities.

The controversy surrounding Rev. Kusi Boateng’s identity began in January 2023, when Ablakwa alleged that the Secretary to the National Cathedral Board of Trustees possessed multiple passports and identification cards with different names and dates of birth.

Ablakwa’s petition to CHRAJ claimed that Rev. Kusi Boateng had used these multiple identities to engage in corrupt activities, including the transfer of GH¢2.6 million from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, a company associated with him.

However, CHRAJ’s investigations have revealed that Rev. Kusi Boateng holds only two passports (diplomatic and ordinary) in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The Commission found no evidence of a second passport issued under the name Kusi Boateng, contradicting Ablakwa’s claims.

Furthermore, CHRAJ’s investigation into the transfer of GH¢2.6 million from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited found that there were no breaches in the payment.

Instead, the funds were a reimbursement to Rev. Kusi Boateng, who had advanced payments to contractors working on the National Cathedral project when the Secretariat faced financial challenges.

CHRAJ’s findings have dealt a significant blow to Okudzeto Ablakwa’s allegations, raising questions about the MP’s motives and the credibility of his claims.

The Commission’s report has also highlighted the need for thorough investigations and fact-checking before making public allegations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe