26 Suspects Arrested With Toy Guns

In a bid to curb the growing trend of brandishing and indiscriminate firing of toy guns in public places, the Ghana Police Service has arrested 26 persons in connection with the offense.

The suspects, who are currently assisting with investigations, will be put before court to face justice.

According to the Police, the arrests were made during special operations aimed at clamping down on the menace, which has been reported in some parts of the country.

A quantity of toy guns has been retrieved from the suspects as part of the Police investigation.

In a statement the Police cautioned the youth to desist from the act, which constitutes the offense of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The Police have assured the public that they will do everything in their power to maintain peace and order in the country.

This development comes on the heels of growing concerns about the toy gun menace, which has been linked to a rise in violent behavior among young people.

However, the Police have vowed to take a tough stance on the issue, and the arrests are seen as a significant step in this direction.

As the investigation continues, the Police are urging anyone with information about the toy gun menace to come forward and assist them in their efforts to keep the country safe.

With the Police cracking down on the toy gun menace, it is clear that they will not tolerate any behavior that threatens the peace and security of the nation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe