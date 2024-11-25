GHC57m To Be Spent On Free Dialysis Treatment Yearly

Dr. Dacosta Aboagye

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced that it will require an annual budget of GHC57 million to fund its free dialysis treatment program.

This revelation was made by the NHIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, during an interview on Joy News.

According to Dr. Aboagye, the NHIA has already secured sufficient funds to kick-start the program.

“Currently, the Finance Minister has allocated about GHC2 billion for the next three months, which means we are receiving about GHC600 million per month,” he explained.

Dr. Aboagye emphasized that the program is sustainable, stating that “there is no problem with sustainability or anything.”

He added that in 2025, the NHIA expects to receive GHC1.3 billion, which will be sufficient to fund the dialysis program, including the provision of equipment.

The NHIA CEO also addressed concerns about the program’s continuity in the event of a change in government.

“Once we add it to our benefit package, no one can remove it,” he said, adding that the NHIA’s primary aim is to pay claims and look after the vulnerable.

-BY Daniel Bampoe