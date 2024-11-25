National Security Denies Officers Kidnapping Emirates Airport Manager

The Ministry of National Security has vehemently denied allegations of officers involvement in the kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager for Emirates Airlines in Accra.

In a press release, the Ministry stated that no officer from the Ministry or the National Intelligence Bureau was involved in the alleged abduction.

This denial comes on the heels of a report by the Herald Newspaper, which alleged that operatives of Ghana’s National Security, specifically from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), were involved in the kidnapping.

According to the Herald report, the kidnapping was a result of a tale of deceit and intimidation.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, three passengers – Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Benjamin Ansah, Operations Director of the NSB, and Rashida Saani Nasamu – arrived late at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for an Emirates flight to Dubai.

Despite their connections to officials at the National Security Secretariat, Sylvia, adhering to Emirates’ strict policies on punctuality, rejected demands to reopen the aircraft doors.

The plane subsequently departed without them.

The Herald report alleged that Rashida Saani Nasamu, who prefers to be known as Alhaji’s Wife, was heard casting insinuations on why her name was being paged in the airport PA system.

She made a call in the presence of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, giving instructions that they deal with Sylvia who had deboarded them.

Two days after the incident, Sylvia was allegedly kidnapped by heavily armed men, who accused her of driving a stolen car.

She was then forcefully dragged out of her car, handcuffed, blindfolded, and hauled into one of the state security cars and driven off to an unknown location.

The Ministry of National Security has initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction.

The Ministry has assured the public that culprits of the alleged abduction will be made to face the full rigors of the law following the conclusion of the investigations.

The public has been urged to treat the allegation by the Herald Newspaper with contempt.

The Ghana Police Service initially claimed credit for Sylvia’s release, issuing a statement that investigations were underway and urging public cooperation.

BY Daniel Bampoe