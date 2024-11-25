CHRAJ Recommends Investigation On National Cathedral Project

A report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has implicated the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project in corruption, abuse of power, and blatant disregard for procurement laws.

The report, dated November 22, 2024, recommends a forensic audit, contract cancellation, and possible prosecution of those involved.

The investigation was sparked by a petition from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who alleged corruption, abuse of power, and lack of transparency in the project’s construction.

CHRAJ’s findings corroborate Ablakwa’s allegations, revealing several breaches of Ghana’s procurement laws, particularly in the award of the construction contract to Ribade Company Ltd.

According to the report, the contract was “void ab initio for being entered into contrary to the mandatory provisions of the Procurement Act, Act 663 as amended by Act 914.” CHRAJ has called on the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to intervene and cancel the contract with Ribade Company Ltd.

The report also expresses concern over the reputational risks posed by the project’s controversies, emphasizing that breaches of procurement laws could attract “international embarrassment to the country considering its international status and that of Ribade Company Ltd.”

Furthermore, CHRAJ has recommended that the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral be subjected to investigation and possible prosecution for their role in awarding the contract in violation of procurement laws.

In a related development, CHRAJ has cleared Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, of allegations of conflict of interest and possession of multiple identities.

The National Cathedral project has been marred by controversy since its inception, with critics accusing the government of lack of transparency and accountability.

The CHRAJ report is the latest blow to the project, and it remains to be seen how the government and the Board of Trustees will respond to the findings and recommendations.

