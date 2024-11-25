Akufo-Addo Shades Mahama Over Dumsor, 24-hour Economy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched a scathing attack on former President John Mahama, questioning his ability to deliver a 24-hour economy.

Speaking during an engagement with professional bodies and party supporters in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo highlighted Mahama’s previous administration as a reason for his defeat in 2016.

“There are four other people who have had the blessing of the Almighty and the support of the people of Ghana to become Presidents,” Akufo-Addo noted.

He added “Jerry John Rawlings had a second term, John Agyekum Kufuor had a second term, and I have had a second term. The only one who was not given a second term was John Dramani Mahama. There is a reason for that—because Ghanaians were unhappy about his abysmal performance, which is why he was voted out.”

President Akufo-Addo also questioned Mahama’s promises, particularly his proposal for a “24-hour economy.” He drew attention to the infamous power crisis, or “dumsor,” during Mahama’s tenure.

“Today, he is staging a comeback. What is he coming to do? A 24-hour economy? You couldn’t keep the lights on for 12 hours during ‘dumsor’ when you were President, and now you are coming to give us a 24-hour economy? How are you going to do that? Please, don’t let anybody confuse you with these things,” he urged.

The President’s comments come as Mahama has been touting his vision for a 24-hour economy, which he claims will create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

However, Akufo-Addo’s criticism highlights the challenges Mahama faced during his tenure, including the power crisis that plagued the country.

Akufo-Addo’s visit to the Ashanti Region is part of his efforts to engage with key stakeholders, assess ongoing projects, and galvanize support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.

He is expected to inspect and commission various developmental projects and meet with traditional leaders as part of the tour.

BY Daniel Bampoe