Bawumia Is Already Leading, Vote For Him- Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given a resounding endorsement to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a capable and well-prepared leader ready to take the reins of power in Ghana.

This endorsement is not the first time Akufo-Addo has praised Bawumia’s commitment and leadership qualities.

Speaking at a gathering of professional bodies in Kumasi on Sunday, November 24, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the critical role the Ashanti Region plays in ensuring electoral success for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He cautioned against repeating the perceived mistake of 2008, when the NPP lost power, urging the region to rally behind Dr. Bawumia and secure victory in the 2024 elections.

President Akufo-Addo’s endorsement of Bawumia is a significant boost to the vice president’s campaign.

As the incumbent president, Akufo-Addo’s support carries significant weight, and his endorsement is likely to sway undecided voters.

The president’s comments also highlighted the importance of experience and vision in leadership.

He noted that Bawumia has been an integral part of his administration, working tirelessly to implement policies and programs that have transformed Ghana.

Ahead of the upcoming polls in December, the endorsement of Bawumia by Akufo-Addo is a clear indication of the NPP’s confidence in their candidate.

With his extensive experience, clear vision, and strong leadership qualities, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is indeed ready to lead Ghana to greater heights.