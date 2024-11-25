Nii Noi Resumes Construction Of Osu Barracks Roads

The New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has started the second phase of the construction of inner city roads around the Osu Police Barracks in Accra, following the successful completion of the first phase some few weeks ago.

The project, which falls under the Nii Noi Nortey ‘Action Plan for Osu’ project, is in response to several calls by both residents and officers of the barracks to enhance a smooth flow of movement in the area.

The construction of the roads is expected to transform the inner city roads around the Osu Police barracks from muddy and dusty to a more suitable state for both motorists and commuters.

“This is part of my action plan for the area – to bring some relief to the people. Some of these roads are really bad in both rainy and dry seasons, and the people have been complaining for quite some time now. So, when the message reached me, I planned to offer some assistance, and now, I am glad it’s finally underway”, he said.

In the second phase of the project, the road is expected to undergo a grading exercise to remove the potholes and restore a levelled driving surface.

According to Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, who is running for MP on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) work will not end there but, the road will finally be tarred to give motorists a long lasting experience, thereby increasing safe driving on the road.

The construction of the road by the NPP parliamentary candidate has triggered a lot of talks in and around the community on the role of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings who many have accused of doing virtually far less than expected in eight years in office.

Unlike Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the MP is said to always lament with a usual chorus that “My government is not in power” anytime she is approached for developmental projects or assistance by residents.

She is however quick to mention that she has built footbridges whenever the question of her achievements after eight years as MP pops up, something she has said in interviews on Accra-based GhOne TV and Happy FM.

With barely a week to the elections, it remains to be seen whether she will launch any project to help improve the living conditions of constituents.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio