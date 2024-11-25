Akufo-Addo Commissions 4 District Hospitals In Ashanti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned four 40-bed District Hospitals in the Ashanti Region, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure across the country.

The hospitals, located in Drobonso, Sabronum, Twedie, and Suame, are part of a larger project to construct 12 hospitals in the Ashanti, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions, as well as a polyclinic in the Brong Ahafo region.

The project, which began in 2020, was made possible through a €71,500,000 facility secured from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s.

The hospitals were constructed by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria and are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including an outpatient department, Public Health Department, theatre, and residential accommodation for hospital workers.

The commissioning of the four hospitals in the Ashanti region brings to eight the total number of hospitals commissioned by the President in recent times.

In a similar ceremony, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Fomena and Kumawu District Hospitals, which were also constructed under the same project.

The hospitals are designed to provide quality healthcare services to residents in the respective districts.

Each hospital is equipped with an out-patient Department: with consulting rooms and a waiting area, a Public Health Department: with a 36-seater capacity waiting room, three ante-natal consulting rooms, a counseling room, and two offices for Public Health Officers, a Theatre: consisting of one Surgical Suite, 8-bed Paediatric Ward, 8-bed Male Ward, 8-bed Female Ward, four Labour Delivery stations, 8-bed Maternity Ward, 4-bed Lying-in and 2-bed Recovery room.

President Akufo-Addo urged the staff and the people of the areas to ensure that the facilities are adequately administered and maintained to ensure that the government’s commitment to improving the health status of all residents in the country through improving healthcare infrastructure is realized.

BY Daniel Bampoe