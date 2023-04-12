Cop Beaters Get GH¢70k Bail

One of the six suspects standing trial for the murder of Trooper Sherrif Imoro at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, has been granted bail on health grounds.

He has been granted GH¢150,000 bail with three sureties; two to be justified with landed properties by the court presided over by Simon J. Gaga.

Counsel for three of the four accused persons told the court that the third accused, Ibrahim, has been battling with ulcer.

He, therefore, asked the court to admit him to bail so that he can seek proper medical attention since keeping him in custody could aggravate his health condition.

But the prosecution, led by Superintendent Sylvester Asare, opposed to the bail and told the court to adjourn the case.

According to him, the investigations into the case are in advanced stage, as prosecution needs ample time to complete.

He pointed out that keeping the accused persons in custody is in the interest of the accused persons and that of the public.

The prosecutor maintained that the accused never complained of any sickness when he was in custody.

He said prosecution is ready to offer medical treatment to the accused person at the Police Hospital.

But the court, after having carefully listened to the applications for bail from counsel and objection by the prosecution, admitted the third accused person to bail on health ground.

The court however, remanded the remaining five accused into police custody for investigations to continue.

The court further directed the police to take good care of the accused persons in custody to be healthy to stand trial to avoid unwanted eventuality.

Earlier on the same day, April 11, 2023, the Tema District Court also denied bail to the two main accused persons, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman when they appeared on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The Tema District Magistrate Court presided over by Benedicta Antwi remanded the accused persons after Superintendent Sylvester Asare told the court that duplicate docket which has been forwarded to the Office of Attorney General for study and advice is yet to be returned.

He prayed the court to remand the accused persons in police custody.

The Magistrate, Benedicta Antwi, granted the prayer and remanded the accused persons.

By Vincent Kubi