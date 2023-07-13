Cop Found Dead With Bullet Wounds

A police officer has been found dead with bullet wounds at a checkpoint in the Bia-Tano Forest in the Ahafo Region.

The deceased, Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande was discovered in the early hours of Thursday, July 13, 2023, lying in a pool of blood with his service rifle beside him.

The circumstances surrounding Sergeant Azasiyande’s death remain unclear. While some suspect foul play, pointing to the possibility of unidentified assailants targeting him, others have raised the speculation of suicide.

According to preliminary investigations, Sergeant Azasiyande had been on duty at the checkpoint, which is located on the outskirts of the Bia-Tano Forest.

The officer was stationed there as part of routine security measures to maintain law and order in the region.

Police officials have reported that an empty shell was found near the scene.

The incident occurred on the Kasapin-Bediako highway, and a timber truck driver passing through the forest came across the harrowing scene.

A police patrol team rushed to the spot and confirmed that Azasinyande’s service rifle was lying nearby, with the safety belt open.

Further investigations revealed that his mobile phone, wrapped food, and his Honda motorbike were also found at the site.

The police have not identified any suspects and are investigating the matter.

The police have since retrieved the body and transported it to the Goaso Mortuary for a post-mortem.

Ghanaian citizens are expressing their condolences and outrage over the incident and are calling on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Local residents and fellow officers have expressed their grief and disbelief at the tragic loss of one of their own. Sergeant Azasiyande was described as a dedicated and respected member of the police force, known for his professionalism and commitment to serving the community. He had been with the police department for over a decade and was well-liked by his colleagues.

The death of Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande serves as a stark reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face in the line of duty.

By Vincent Kubi